Advantage Solutions (ADV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Advantage Solutions to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Advantage Solutions had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 1.51%. On average, analysts expect Advantage Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ADV opened at $5.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Advantage Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADV. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Advantage Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advantage Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

In other news, CFO Dean Kaye sold 7,067 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $38,797.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 7,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $43,356.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,954 shares of company stock worth $623,394 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 509.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 55,490 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Advantage Solutions by 1,518.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 34,621 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Advantage Solutions by 11.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

