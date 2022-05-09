Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $277.07 Million

Brokerages expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) to announce $277.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $276.60 million to $277.39 million. Abiomed posted sales of $252.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.80.

NASDAQ:ABMD traded down $21.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.39. Abiomed has a 52 week low of $252.06 and a 52 week high of $379.30.

In other news, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.65, for a total transaction of $607,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,612 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,451. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 27.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,282,000 after buying an additional 25,558 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 27.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

