AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.03. 316,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,036,031. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.92%.
ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.44.
In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,423 shares of company stock valued at $15,816,851. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AbbVie (ABBV)
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.