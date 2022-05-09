AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.03. 316,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,036,031. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 166.34%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.92%.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.44.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,423 shares of company stock valued at $15,816,851. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

