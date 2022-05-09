$962.36 Million in Sales Expected for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) to post $962.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $989.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $935.00 million. Tri Pointe Homes posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year sales of $4.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $5.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 262,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 96.4% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 75,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 37,177 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 190.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 44.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 288,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 87,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

TPH traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $20.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,248. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.39. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

