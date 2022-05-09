$962.36 Million in Sales Expected for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) to post $962.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $989.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $935.00 million. Tri Pointe Homes posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year sales of $4.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $5.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tri Pointe Homes.
Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 262,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 96.4% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 75,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 37,177 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 190.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 44.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 288,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 87,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.
TPH traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $20.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,248. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.39. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28.
Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
