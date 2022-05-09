949 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Bought by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. American National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $5.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.54. 23,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,312. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $212.88 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

