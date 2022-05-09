91,976 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 91,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,714,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $565,850,000 after acquiring an additional 34,323 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 499.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 18,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 19,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.87. The company had a trading volume of 33,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.39 and its 200-day moving average is $206.70. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.22 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.63%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Vertical Research lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.00.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

