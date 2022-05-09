$9.10 Billion in Sales Expected for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) will post $9.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.03 billion. Travelers Companies reported sales of $8.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full-year sales of $36.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.05 billion to $36.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $38.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.95 billion to $39.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRV. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

TRV traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.22. The stock had a trading volume of 37,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,846. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $187.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,555 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,175 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

