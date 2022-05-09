$81.81 Million in Sales Expected for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) to post sales of $81.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.78 million and the lowest is $59.35 million. Ready Capital posted sales of $47.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year sales of $293.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.55 million to $338.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $276.77 million, with estimates ranging from $198.84 million to $354.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 42.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ready Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 487.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 90,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 75,014 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 41,025 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 93,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Ready Capital during the fourth quarter worth $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

RC stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,369. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.41%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

