8,000 Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Bought by Timelo Investment Management Inc.

Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Crocs during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 1,545.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

CROX stock traded down $5.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.88. 82,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,145. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $183.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.50. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.10.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,955,737.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Frasch acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,315.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 37,698 shares of company stock worth $3,105,842. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

