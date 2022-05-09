$765.27 Million in Sales Expected for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) to post sales of $765.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carter’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $774.90 million and the lowest is $750.80 million. Carter’s posted sales of $746.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full-year sales of $3.58 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.32. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush upgraded Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carter’s by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,612,000 after buying an additional 133,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 45,893 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRI stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,003. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Carter’s has a one year low of $78.54 and a one year high of $111.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

