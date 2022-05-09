75,550 Shares in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 75,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000. Primo Water makes up approximately 0.5% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Primo Water by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Primo Water by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

PRMW has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Shares of PRMW traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,924. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.12. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -703.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Primo Water’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently -1,400.00%.

In other news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook purchased 3,362 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $48,311.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jay Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $138,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

