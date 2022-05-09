$61.28 Million in Sales Expected for Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) to report $61.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mastech Digital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.27 million and the highest is $61.29 million. Mastech Digital reported sales of $53.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastech Digital will report full-year sales of $248.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $247.02 million to $250.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $272.59 million, with estimates ranging from $270.32 million to $274.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mastech Digital.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $59.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.91 million. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 19.26%.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a "buy" rating for the company.

MHH stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.59. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,832. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The company has a market cap of $214.29 million, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.06.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

