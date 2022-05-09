55,474 Shares in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Rent-A-Center as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCII traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.07. The stock had a trading volume of 36,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.55. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $67.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.57.

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 106.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCII. KeyCorp cut their target price on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

