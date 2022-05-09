5,006 Shares in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Bought by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVT. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Avnet by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Avnet by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $47.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $47.73.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $174,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

