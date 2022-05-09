43,229 Shares in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.75% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 11,430.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 45,720 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

RFDI traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.40. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,803. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.29. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $57.66 and a 52 week high of $75.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

