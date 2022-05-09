$426.18 Million in Sales Expected for Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $426.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Vectrus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $429.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $421.75 million. Vectrus posted sales of $434.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.23). Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $419.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.00 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VEC. Zacks Investment Research cut Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on Vectrus in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Vectrus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VEC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.09. The stock had a trading volume of 46,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,633. Vectrus has a one year low of $33.65 and a one year high of $55.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

