$386.43 Million in Sales Expected for Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) will post sales of $386.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Life Time Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $386.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $386.55 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Life Time Group will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Life Time Group.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $360.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.93 million. Life Time Group’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LTH. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Time Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.22.

Shares of NYSE:LTH traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.63. 533,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,728. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Life Time Group has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $23.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Life Time Group (Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Life Time Group (LTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.