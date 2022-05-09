$379.22 Million in Sales Expected for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) will announce $379.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $378.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $379.66 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported sales of $326.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.46). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $283.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

RRGB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 524,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 50,820 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,810.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

RRGB stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.97. 7,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.60.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

