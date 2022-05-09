371,838 Shares in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 371,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,870,000. Commerce Bancshares makes up approximately 2.6% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,192,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,951,000 after purchasing an additional 242,344 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,441,000 after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,162,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,918,000 after purchasing an additional 89,407 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,098,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,500,000 after purchasing an additional 85,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,098,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,487,000 after purchasing an additional 52,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:CBSH traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.78. 455,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.82. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.81 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.89.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.21 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.72.

In related news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $790,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 491 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $34,419.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,157 shares of company stock worth $1,086,088 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Profile (Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.