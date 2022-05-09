$356.89 Million in Sales Expected for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) will report $356.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $361.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $351.88 million. New York Community Bancorp posted sales of $347.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 34.51%. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.62.

NYCB stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,976,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,900,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $14.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 119,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

