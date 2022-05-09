$35.03 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) will announce $35.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.20 million and the lowest is $31.60 million. Aspen Aerogels posted sales of $31.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year sales of $154.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $151.70 million to $158.38 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $236.84 million, with estimates ranging from $223.40 million to $245.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aspen Aerogels.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 38.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASPN. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.55.

Shares of ASPN traded down $2.78 on Wednesday, reaching $17.88. 448,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,125. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.90. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $644.00 million, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.96.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc purchased 1,791,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996,409.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Gervis purchased 135,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,014.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 35.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 510,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,602,000 after buying an additional 133,618 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 29.2% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 66,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels (Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.