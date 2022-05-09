$342.00 Million in Sales Expected for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $342.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $267.00 million to $454.00 million. Talos Energy reported sales of $303.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $382.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TALO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.28.

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 62,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,205,328.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,207,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,853,731.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,577,019 shares of company stock worth $81,108,210 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the first quarter worth $411,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the first quarter worth $917,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $4,835,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 176.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 47,489 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TALO traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.32. 59,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,678. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 2.29.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

