32,479 Shares in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 429.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter worth about $84,000. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $411,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,594 shares of company stock valued at $919,174. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $18.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.18. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.73 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 302.87%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

