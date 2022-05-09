31,983 Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CP. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 286.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 136,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 100,857 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 235,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $5,813,000. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 519.1% in the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 24,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.13.

NYSE CP opened at $72.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.80.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.30%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

