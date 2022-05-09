$318.11 Million in Sales Expected for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) will post sales of $318.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $331.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $309.40 million. ProPetro reported sales of $216.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $282.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.81 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PUMP. R. F. Lafferty lifted their target price on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ProPetro from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE PUMP traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.20. 2,736,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,141. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $16.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 2.51.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $473,218.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,380.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ProPetro by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ProPetro by 1,948.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

