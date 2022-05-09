$3.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) to report $3.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.99 billion. Berry Global Group reported sales of $3.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year sales of $14.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.36 billion to $15.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.24 billion to $15.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BERY traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $52.54 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.47.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

