$3.15 Million in Sales Expected for Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) to report $3.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Isoray’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.43 million. Isoray posted sales of $2.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Isoray will report full year sales of $12.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.40 million to $13.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.52 million, with estimates ranging from $13.60 million to $19.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Isoray.

Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 million. Isoray had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 52.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Isoray in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE ISR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.32. 302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,760. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34. Isoray has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.94.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

