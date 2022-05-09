27,750 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,000. Medtronic comprises about 1.0% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $3.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.58. 6,593,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,414,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.97. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

