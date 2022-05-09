27,139 Shares in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Acquired by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $442,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $482,000.

BATS:IEO traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.12. 301,157 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52-week low of $50.49 and a 52-week high of $70.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.47.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

