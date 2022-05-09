26,705 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Acquired by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,685,038 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.64. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

