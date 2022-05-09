24,174 Shares in Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Aadi Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the third quarter worth $98,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the third quarter valued at about $478,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $825,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Neil Desai sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $71,248.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AADI opened at $14.53 on Monday. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $49.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.56.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aadi Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

