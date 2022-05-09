21,685 Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Acquired by Must Asset Management Inc.

Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,685 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,000. SEA makes up 2.6% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in SEA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,999,979 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,237,095,000 after purchasing an additional 362,427 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in SEA by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,922,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,709 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in SEA by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,612,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,526,238 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,761,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in SEA by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,292,786 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $512,919,000 after acquiring an additional 287,173 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Macquarie cut their price objective on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, April 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SEA from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.00.

Shares of NYSE SE traded down $5.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.20. 9,516,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,039,909. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.51. Sea Limited has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $372.70. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.11.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

