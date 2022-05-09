2,150 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 1,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.60.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $14.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $210.62. 65,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,568. The company has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.00. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.07 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

