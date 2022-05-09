$2.62 EPS Expected for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $2.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Waters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.60 and the highest is $2.65. Waters posted earnings per share of $2.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year earnings of $12.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.99 to $12.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.88 to $13.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.08 million. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS.

WAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.83.

Shares of WAT stock traded down $11.34 on Monday, hitting $316.59. The company had a trading volume of 23,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,721. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $314.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Waters has a twelve month low of $288.32 and a twelve month high of $428.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Waters by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Waters by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Waters by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Waters by 0.7% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Waters by 1.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

