19,520 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 19,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 60.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.73.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.33. The company had a trading volume of 80,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,723. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.88. 3M has a twelve month low of $139.74 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $86.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

