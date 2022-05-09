$146.55 Million in Sales Expected for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $146.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $145.18 million and the highest is $147.30 million. Freshpet reported sales of $108.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year sales of $580.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $575.00 million to $587.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $759.74 million, with estimates ranging from $746.30 million to $801.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Freshpet by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Freshpet by 5.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Freshpet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FRPT stock traded down $7.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.65. 21,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,671. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $63.52 and a 12 month high of $183.38. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

