$141.37 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) will post $141.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $144.60 million and the lowest is $135.72 million. Healthcare Realty Trust posted sales of $131.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year sales of $543.23 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $558.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.30 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of NYSE HR traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.67. 3,611,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,152,463. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $33.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 221.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

