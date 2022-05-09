140,000 Shares in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 140,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,344,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

EWT stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.16. 5,061,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,786,794. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.84.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

