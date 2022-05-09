139,500 Shares in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 139,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of PetIQ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,315,000 after acquiring an additional 202,414 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,532,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Get PetIQ alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PETQ. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PetIQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $18.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $529.34 million, a PE ratio of -35.29, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $44.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.45 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

PetIQ Profile (Get Rating)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.