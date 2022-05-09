1,253 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,253 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $593,241,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $445,585,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after purchasing an additional 762,224 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,302,244,000 after purchasing an additional 467,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,393,319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,377,882,000 after purchasing an additional 349,132 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $12.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $378.09. 108,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,720,351. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $434.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $525.29. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $382.82 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $178.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Argus dropped their target price on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.75.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

