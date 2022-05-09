1,227 Shares in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Acquired by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Ciena by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $128,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $57,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,386.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,786 shares of company stock worth $1,908,796 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $54.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.67.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

