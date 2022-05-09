120,987 Shares in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Purchased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 120,987 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,173,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PROS by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,520,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,967 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,913,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,006,000 after acquiring an additional 368,133 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 1.5% in the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,772,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,904,000 after acquiring an additional 25,364 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 4.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 761,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,010,000 after acquiring an additional 32,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 726,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PROS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of PROS stock traded down $1.28 on Monday, hitting $27.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,487. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.71. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.56.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.44 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 781.16% and a negative net margin of 34.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 34,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $1,079,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

