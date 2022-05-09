$12.62 Million in Sales Expected for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) will announce $12.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.68 million. Monroe Capital posted sales of $12.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year sales of $51.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.15 million to $52.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $55.76 million, with estimates ranging from $50.21 million to $61.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 49.43%. The company had revenue of $13.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on MRCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monroe Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Monroe Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $413,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $650,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Monroe Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 867,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 19,744 shares during the period. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.22. Monroe Capital has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.30%.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

