$112.20 Million in Sales Expected for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) will announce sales of $112.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $106.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.60 million. OneSpaWorld reported sales of $9.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,124.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year sales of $468.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $438.70 million to $505.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $673.40 million, with estimates ranging from $647.70 million to $697.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

OSW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $60,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 14,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $148,474.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 533,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,602,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,822 shares of company stock valued at $479,354 in the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,319,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 21.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 29,711 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 65,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.90. 18,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. OneSpaWorld has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $819.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

