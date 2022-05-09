$11.07 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) to announce $11.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.82 million and the highest is $11.38 million. Alpine Income Property Trust posted sales of $6.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year sales of $45.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.33 million to $47.91 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $58.20 million, with estimates ranging from $43.67 million to $66.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 29.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PINE. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 10,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $190,637.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 868,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,749.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 34,248 shares of company stock valued at $628,430 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 12,828 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

PINE stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,408. The company has a market cap of $217.73 million, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average is $18.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.00%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

