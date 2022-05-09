$11.07 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) This Quarter

Posted by on May 9th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINEGet Rating) to announce $11.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.82 million and the highest is $11.38 million. Alpine Income Property Trust posted sales of $6.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year sales of $45.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.33 million to $47.91 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $58.20 million, with estimates ranging from $43.67 million to $66.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 29.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PINE. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 10,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $190,637.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 868,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,749.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 34,248 shares of company stock valued at $628,430 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 12,828 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

PINE stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,408. The company has a market cap of $217.73 million, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average is $18.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.00%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.