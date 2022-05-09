10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130.78 Million

Analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) will post sales of $130.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.35 million to $132.90 million. 10x Genomics reported sales of $115.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full-year sales of $612.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $609.37 million to $614.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $837.41 million, with estimates ranging from $827.30 million to $855.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

TXG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

NASDAQ:TXG traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.73. 105,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,107. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.26. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -60.32 and a beta of 1.92. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $208.99.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $28,292.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,617,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,199 shares of company stock valued at $2,790,248. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in 10x Genomics by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in 10x Genomics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in 10x Genomics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in 10x Genomics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

