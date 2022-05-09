10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) will post $130.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.90 million and the lowest is $125.35 million. 10x Genomics posted sales of $115.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full year sales of $612.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $609.37 million to $614.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $837.41 million, with estimates ranging from $827.30 million to $855.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 10x Genomics.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

NASDAQ TXG traded down $3.16 on Friday, hitting $48.03. 107,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,107. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.32 and a beta of 1.92.

In related news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,617,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $1,078,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,199 shares of company stock valued at $2,790,248. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 10x Genomics (TXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.