107 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Bought by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 107 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,028,446,000 after acquiring an additional 450,303 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $202,327,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,234,287,000 after purchasing an additional 330,011 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $465,350,000 after purchasing an additional 294,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $164,500,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $502.47. 106,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,517. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $371.11 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $557.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $535.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $222.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.