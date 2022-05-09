-$1.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) to announce ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Carvana reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 773.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Carvana from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Carvana from $138.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Carvana from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.67.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 3,362,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $269,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,362,500 shares in the company, valued at $269,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 804,809 shares in the company, valued at $64,384,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,687,500 shares of company stock worth $295,619,250. 17.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Carvana by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,682 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Carvana by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Carvana by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CVNA stock traded down $7.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.26. The company had a trading volume of 559,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,425,606. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Carvana has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $376.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 2.56.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

