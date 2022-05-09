$1.44 EPS Expected for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52. Harley-Davidson posted earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HOG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 7.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,682,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,854,000 after purchasing an additional 901,026 shares during the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 33.3% in the third quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,907,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,963,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,894,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,793,000 after purchasing an additional 85,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,003,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,188,000 after purchasing an additional 302,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

HOG stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.64. 1,641,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $52.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.12.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

